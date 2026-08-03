Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits US IMAX August 7

IMAX tickets go on sale August 4 in the US. The film has already made $23 million from IMAX showings in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Its total worldwide opening made it the second biggest opening ever after Avengers: Endgame.

In India, there won't be an IMAX release (fans can catch it in 2D, 3D, Dolby Cinema, and other formats), but it's still broken records as the first Hollywood film to cross ₹300 crore at India's box office opening weekend.