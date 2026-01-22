Ashton Kutcher says Hollywood isn't to blame for beauty standards
Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has come to the defense of the film and television industry, stating it isn't responsible for setting unattainable beauty standards. Speaking to BBC News, he said, "Entertainment is a reflection of society." The 47-year-old actor is currently starring in The Beauty, a sci-fi series where a drug can make people their most beautiful selves.
Kutcher's perspective on beauty and societal influence
Kutcher emphasized that the entertainment industry doesn't impose "the need for aesthetic homogeny." "Entertainment is a reflection of society." He said in shows, some characters are "traditionally handsome" but others are "really interesting." "It doesn't make them not beautiful, it just makes them break a mold." Instead, he believes the constant presence of cameras in people's lives is a major contributor to perfectionism.
Kutcher's role in 'The Beauty' and its societal implications
In The Beauty, Kutcher plays a tech billionaire who introduces a beautifying injection into society. He has taken the drug himself to appear younger but is now dealing with its side effects. The series, adapted from a comic book by Ryan Murphy, explores themes relevant to today's society. It even features singer Meghan Trainor as a character obsessed with weight loss.
Kutcher's views on cosmetic enhancement and societal beauty standards
Kutcher also spoke about the increasing social acceptance of cosmetic enhancements. "It used to be that if you got Botox, you would not tell anybody you got them but now people are like 'let's get a coffee and Botox,'" he noted.
Co-stars Jeremy Pope and Rebecca Hall's insights on 'The Beauty'
Jeremy Pope, Kutcher's co-star in The Beauty, said the show asks viewers how much they'd sacrifice for "ultimate beauty or success." "It's just a comment in where we are in the center of our culture right now," he added. Rebecca Hall, another co-star, drew parallels between the show and Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. She said it raises questions about chasing an external version of beauty.