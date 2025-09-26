'Homebound' in theaters: Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal's film is India's Oscar entry
Homebound, the latest film from Neeraj Ghaywan, is out in Indian theaters starting September 26, 2025.
After making its world premiere at Cannes earlier this year, the film brings together Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
This is what 'Homebound' is about
The story follows two childhood friends from a North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers.
As they face caste barriers, communal tensions, and the pandemic's impact, their friendship is put to the test.
Homebound has earned praise for its honest look at social divides and is India's official pick for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.
Where to watch the film and its inspiration
Once its run in theaters wraps up, Homebound will stream on Netflix.
The film is inspired by a New York Times article from 2020.