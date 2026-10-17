Hooda, Jaitly join Sharma's 4-part 'Arjun Naga' in 1960s Dubai
Entertainment
Randeep Hooda and Celina Jaitly are on board for Anil Sharma's new period drama, Arjun Naga.
The film, told across four parts, dives into 1960s Dubai during its oil rush days, showing how the city went from a quiet trading post to an international powerhouse by 1966.
Actor Sharma stars, Rampal plays villain
Utkarsh Sharma stars in the titular role, with Arjun Rampal playing the villain.
The story centers on how an oil deal in 1963 shakes up everyone's lives and tracks the huge social changes that followed.
Director Anil Sharma (of Gadar fame) brings his big-picture storytelling to capture both the personal stakes and Dubai's dramatic transformation.