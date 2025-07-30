Dwayne Johnson's power moves in the OTT era

From a wrestling icon to a Hollywood superstar, Dwayne Johnson , popularly known as "The Rock," has nailed the transition. In the last few years, he has made the switch to the OTT era, leveraging the increasing demand for digital content. The move has helped him reach a wider audience and remain one of the most bankable stars in showbiz. Here's how he did it.

Collaborations Strategic partnerships with OTT platforms Johnson's strategic partnerships with leading OTT platforms have played a crucial role in his career reinvention. By teaming up with these platforms, he has been able to produce and star in original content that resonates with global audiences. These collaborations haven't just widened his reach but also cemented his presence in the digital space.

Variety Diversifying content offerings One of the best things about Johnson is how he has diversified his content offering by exploring different genres and roles. From action-packed thrillers to family-friendly comedies, he makes sure that there is something for everyone. The variety keeps audiences engaged and allows him to showcase different facets of his acting abilities.

Engagement Leveraging social media influence With millions of followers across social media platforms, Johnson makes sure to use these channels to promote his projects and connect with fans directly. By having an active online presence, he creates a sense of anticipation for upcoming releases and reinforces fan loyalty, which is paramount to success in the OTT era.