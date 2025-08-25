How Farhan Akhtar's phone donation helped flood-affected families reconnect Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

After devastating flash floods hit Uttarakhand this August, actor-director Farhan Akhtar donated 50 multimedia phones to families who lost touch with loved ones.

The Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) helped get the phones to those in need.

As a source familiar with the initiative shared, "Divyanshu messaged Farhan on August 10, and soon, the actor sent 50 multimedia phones, each worth ₹7,000."