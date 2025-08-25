How Farhan Akhtar's phone donation helped flood-affected families reconnect
After devastating flash floods hit Uttarakhand this August, actor-director Farhan Akhtar donated 50 multimedia phones to families who lost touch with loved ones.
The Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) helped get the phones to those in need.
As a source familiar with the initiative shared, "Divyanshu messaged Farhan on August 10, and soon, the actor sent 50 multimedia phones, each worth ₹7,000."
Phones became lifelines for people
The floods wiped out homes and left many without mobile connectivity in Harsil and Dharali, leaving many stranded and unable to contact family.
These donated phones became lifelines—helping people reconnect, share updates on their safety, and feel less alone during a really tough time.
Emotional relief during tough times
For survivors, being able to call relatives brought real emotional relief.