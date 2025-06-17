What's the story

Sofia Coppola may not be a household name for everyone, but she's one of the most distinctive voices in modern cinema.

Known for her quiet, atmospheric style, Coppola creates films that explore themes like identity, loneliness, and growing up.

Her storytelling is subtle yet powerful, relying on mood, visuals, and emotion over big plots.

Here's a look at how she crafts such beautifully introspective and memorable cinematic experiences.