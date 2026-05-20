How to watch 'The Boys' finale on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
The Boys is wrapping up with its much-hyped series finale, Season 5, Episode 8, streaming in India on Wednesday, May 20, at 12:30pm
Expect an intense final face-off between Homelander and Butcher, plus some big surprises and character twists.
You can catch it all on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Boys' flips comic book tropes
Since debuting in 2019, The Boys has stood out for its wild take on superheroes, mixing dark humor and graphic action while flipping classic comic book tropes.
As fans swap theories online about who might survive or betray whom, this last episode promises to be a memorable send-off for one of streaming's most talked-about shows.