Hulu renews 'The Testaments' for Season 2 before finale
Entertainment
Good news for fans: Hulu's The Testaments just got renewed for a second season, even before its first season finale airs.
Based on Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, the show dives into the lives of young women navigating Gilead and stars Chase Infiniti alongside Emmy winner Ann Dowd.
'The Testaments' tops 45 million hours globally
The Testaments has racked up over 45 million viewing hours globally on Hulu and Disney+, with a huge 76% jump in views by Episode eight.
Praised for its storytelling and strong cast (including Elisabeth Moss), the series keeps exploring Gilead's harsh world.