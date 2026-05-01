Hulu renews 'The Testaments' for Season 2 before finale Entertainment May 21, 2026

Good news for fans: Hulu's The Testaments just got renewed for a second season, even before its first season finale airs.

Based on Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, the show dives into the lives of young women navigating Gilead and stars Chase Infiniti alongside Emmy winner Ann Dowd.