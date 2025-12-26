'Single Salma' review: Huma Qureshi's sincere film works despite flaws

Huma Qureshi 's Single Salma, which flew under the radar due to its limited release on October 31 , is finally out on Netflix . Endearing and well-intentioned, Nachiket Samant's feminist comedy-drama has its heart in the right place. Though it suffers from patchy execution and half-baked writing, Single Salma is a welcome change in the Hindi cinema landscape that's heavily dominated by action movies.

Plot Focuses on an unmarried woman juggling multiple responsibilities Single Salma follows 33-year-old Salma (Qureshi), who has a lot on her plate. She has to pay off her home's mortgage, look after her family, and also excel at her job. Constantly under pressure to "settle," she agrees to marry Sikandar (Shreyas Talpade). However, soon after, she travels to London for work, where she falls in love with Meet (Sunny Singh), complicating matters.

#1 It's on point with its representation of sexism Single Salma is similar to Qureshi-starrer Double XL, which underlined body positivity and female liberation. The premise is also similar to Queen and Mrs., and the issue of women's emancipation is so relevant that such movies never feel repetitive. From women being expected to "balance" personal and professional life to them seeking "permission" to work, Single Salma hits the nail on the head.

#2 Qureshi leads the film with confidence Qureshi easily slips under the skin of her characters, as evident in her recent projects: Maharani, Jolly LLB 3, and Delhi Crime. She is especially worth watching in rooted, realistic roles. As an Indian woman who has time for everyone but herself, she's instantly believable here, so when she finally chooses herself for once, your heart swells for her. A relatable, convincing character.

#3 Supporting actors, too, turn in memorable performances Qureshi finds able support from Talpade, who does his best even though his character doesn't have much range. Sikandar is a feminist ally, and his liberal, progressive thoughts initially leave Salma surprised. Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates), who plays Salma's best friend, is another memorable supporting character. Samant celebrates female solidarity through their warm, unfiltered scenes.

#4 But, half-baked writing harms the film Single Salma suffers due to its clunky writing and poorly developed cardboard characters. Except for Salma, everyone is painted in broad strokes, especially Meet, so it's tough to connect with them. Stereotypes about Muslim characters also exist aplenty, which further mar the overall experience. With sharper writing and less fluff, Single Salma could have been a lot more enjoyable.