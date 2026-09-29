HYBE plans major K-pop festival in India scouting 4 cities
Entertainment
HYBE, the company behind BTS, is planning a major K-pop festival in India with venue scouting underway in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Shillong.
The idea is to bring some of the biggest K-pop groups to perform live, showing just how much India matters on the global K-pop scene.
HYBE runs India auditions, deepens ties
The festival is part of HYBE's push to connect with India's fast-growing K-pop fan base and deepen ties between India and South Korea, especially after talks about opening a Mumbai Korea Centre for performances.
HYBE is also running nationwide auditions for a new girl group based in India, giving local talent a shot at joining the global K-pop wave.