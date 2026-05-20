Hydari brings elegance in cream Club L dress at Cannes
Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari brought effortless elegance to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, stepping out in a cream Club L London dress with halter straps and a pleated midi skirt.
Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her look mixed old-school Hollywood charm with relaxed summer vibes, definitely standing out from the usual flashy red carpet styles.
Hydari appeared in 'Gandhi Talks'
She finished her look with bold Anaash jewelry that matched perfectly with the French Riviera backdrop.
Earlier at Cannes, Aditi switched things up in a neon green Tony Ward Couture gown featuring a metallic sheen and thigh-high slit.
Off the red carpet, she was recently seen in Gandhi Talks, a silent film.