IFFM 2026 winners: Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty take the lead
What's the story
The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) celebrated a diverse range of films and performances from India and the subcontinent, and announced its winners. The festival recognized both mainstream stars and independent filmmakers, with Rishab Shetty winning Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. Dulquer Salmaan was named Best Actor for Kaantha while Kirti Kulhari took home the Best Actress award for Full Plate.
Film awards
'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' won the Best Film award
The Best Film award went to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, while Rima Das's Not a Hero was named Best Indie Film.
The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention in the Best Film category, and Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) got a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.
Shahrbanoo Sadat's No Good Men was named the Best Film from the Subcontinent.
Documentary and People's Choice Award
Other major winners at IFFM 2026
Madhushree Dutta's Flying Tigers was named Best Documentary Film. The People's Choice Award went to Saiyaara.
The festival also honored Rekha with the Excellence in Cinema award, while Rani Mukerji was recognized for completing 30 years in the industry.
Shetty was also honored with the Leadership in Cinema award.