IFFM 2026 winners: Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty take the lead

The Best Film award went to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, while Rima Das's Not a Hero was named Best Indie Film.

The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention in the Best Film category, and Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) got a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.

Shahrbanoo Sadat's No Good Men was named the Best Film from the Subcontinent.