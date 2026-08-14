Rani Mukerji honored at IFFM; reflects on career, global impact
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was recently honored with a special citation for excellence in acting at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The award celebrates her three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and its global impact. Accepting the honor, she reflected on her journey in the film industry and expressed gratitude for the enduring audience connect that "travels across borders."
Global impact
'Never imagined my films...would take me across oceans'
Mukerji said, "When I entered the Indian film industry as a young girl, I never imagined that one day my films and the characters that I have been fortunate enough to play would take me across oceans."
"And that people in a beautiful country like Australia would embrace me with so much warmth."
Cultural significance
Mukerji called cinema a bridge between cultures
Mukerji described cinema as a bridge between cultures that brings audiences from different backgrounds together.
She said, "Australia has always welcomed me and Indian cinema with open arms."
"It has become a place where cultures meet through storytelling, where films remind us that emotions don't need passports and where love, laughter, and hope speak a language we all understand."
Career insights
'To know that for three decades my films...'
Speaking about her craft, Mukerji noted, "As actors, we perform in front of a camera."
"But the real story begins only when that performance reaches someone's heart."
"To know that for three decades my films, my characters, and my voice have traveled so far from home and still found a place in your lives is incredibly humbling."
Career highlights
Career and upcoming projects
Mukerji has played a variety of roles in her career.
Her filmography includes Bunty Aur Babli, Black, Hum Tum, Hichki, Yuva, No One Killed Jessica, and the Mardaani franchise.
She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action-thriller King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.