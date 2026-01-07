'Ikkis': Choreographer remembers Dharmendra's inspiring dedication in his last film Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared a heartfelt story about working with the late Dharmendra on Ikkis, released January 1, 2026.

Even though he was struggling physically during a late-night qawwali shoot at 3am Dharmendra insisted on matching the younger actors' moves and memorized lyrics for lip-syncing—going above and beyond what was required.

Ganguly noted Dharmendra's dedication, highlighting his thought that he had to give his 100%, showing just how much the legendary actor gave to his final role.