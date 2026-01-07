'Ikkis': Choreographer remembers Dharmendra's inspiring dedication in his last film
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared a heartfelt story about working with the late Dharmendra on Ikkis, released January 1, 2026.
Even though he was struggling physically during a late-night qawwali shoot at 3am Dharmendra insisted on matching the younger actors' moves and memorized lyrics for lip-syncing—going above and beyond what was required.
Ganguly noted Dharmendra's dedication, highlighting his thought that he had to give his 100%, showing just how much the legendary actor gave to his final role.
What's 'Ikkis' all about?
Dharmendra played Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), father of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal—the youngest recipient of India's Param Vir Chakra for bravery at age 21 in the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda as Arun, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in key roles.