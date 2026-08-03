IMAX adds 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
IMAX just announced that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit select digital IMAX theaters across North America starting August 6.
This comes right after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wraps up its exclusive IMAX run, and together, both movies helped drive the biggest box office weekend ever.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' $355 million debut
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened on July 31 and pulled in a massive $355 million during its first weekend, making it the second-biggest debut in North America after Avengers: Endgame.
Meanwhile, The Odyssey pulled in $51 million overall during the weekend, and its global IMAX earnings now total $221 million.
Even as Spider-Man takes over some screens, The Odyssey will keep playing in IMAX worldwide.