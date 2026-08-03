IMAX adds 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened on July 31 and pulled in a massive $355 million during its first weekend, making it the second-biggest debut in North America after Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey pulled in $51 million overall during the weekend, and its global IMAX earnings now total $221 million.

Even as Spider-Man takes over some screens, The Odyssey will keep playing in IMAX worldwide.