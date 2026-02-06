IMAX responds to Rajamouli IMAX screening demand for 'Varanasi'

SS Rajamouli , the acclaimed director of the Baahubali franchise, recently revealed that his upcoming film Varanasi has been shot entirely in the IMAX-compatible 1.43:1 format. However, he lamented the lack of such screens in India and jokingly threatened to stage a "dharna" outside IMAX's office in Los Angeles if one wasn't installed before his film's release on April 7, 2027. Now, Variety India has gotten a response from Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer of IMAX Corporation.

Official statement 'India is a key market for IMAX': Dolci Dolci said they "work hand-in-hand with exhibitors around the world to bring Imax screens to their cinemas." He added, "India is no exception." "We're always eager to find additional locations, and especially locations that could support our signature IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio, in India." "IMAX is open for business with any exhibitors in the country who want to work with us in making that a reality."

Film format On Rajamouli's IMAX dilemma Rajamouli had earlier revealed that while planning Varanasi, they realized they needed a larger format to capture the film's grandeur. He said IMAX was their first choice, and technical discussions followed. However, he also expressed disappointment over the lack of IMAX screens in India, leading him to consider building a 100 ft by 130 ft screen for the teaser reveal.

