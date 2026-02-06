IMAX responds to Rajamouli IMAX screening demand for 'Varanasi'
What's the story
SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director of the Baahubali franchise, recently revealed that his upcoming film Varanasi has been shot entirely in the IMAX-compatible 1.43:1 format. However, he lamented the lack of such screens in India and jokingly threatened to stage a "dharna" outside IMAX's office in Los Angeles if one wasn't installed before his film's release on April 7, 2027. Now, Variety India has gotten a response from Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer of IMAX Corporation.
Official statement
'India is a key market for IMAX': Dolci
Dolci said they "work hand-in-hand with exhibitors around the world to bring Imax screens to their cinemas." He added, "India is no exception." "We're always eager to find additional locations, and especially locations that could support our signature IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio, in India." "IMAX is open for business with any exhibitors in the country who want to work with us in making that a reality."
Film format
On Rajamouli's IMAX dilemma
Rajamouli had earlier revealed that while planning Varanasi, they realized they needed a larger format to capture the film's grandeur. He said IMAX was their first choice, and technical discussions followed. However, he also expressed disappointment over the lack of IMAX screens in India, leading him to consider building a 100 ft by 130 ft screen for the teaser reveal.
Market growth
India has only 1 true 1:43:1 screen
Dolci had previously told Economic Times that "there is room for at least 150 IMAX theatres in India." He also revealed that IMAX has expanded its presence in the country by nearly 60% since 2020. Despite this growth, India currently has only one true 1:43:1 screen at Science City in Gujarat, which isn't commercially operational. As of now, India has 34 IMAX screens, all operating in the 1:90:1 format.