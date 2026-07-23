Imran Khan slams apolitical actors amid student protests

Khan emphasized, "True art is going to have an individual artist point of view embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves."

Before joining the protest march, Khan had expressed his support for the student protests on social media.

He criticized the use of lathi-charge against students, saying, "Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors...how could I make sense of these?"