Imran Khan slams apolitical actors amid student protests
What's the story
Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who recently participated in a protest march in Mumbai supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protests in Delhi, has slammed actors who refuse to take a stand on social issues. When asked about such actors during the protest, he said, "If you can't stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value."
Art and politics
'True art is going to have an individual artist...'
Khan emphasized, "True art is going to have an individual artist point of view embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves."
Before joining the protest march, Khan had expressed his support for the student protests on social media.
He criticized the use of lathi-charge against students, saying, "Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors...how could I make sense of these?"
Ongoing movement
About the ongoing student protests
The student protests, led by the CJP, are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
The protests have been ongoing for nearly a month now.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is also part of the movement and has been on a hunger strike for 26 days.
Many celebrities, including Shabana Azmi and Ratna Pathak Shah, have condemned the use of force against student protesters.