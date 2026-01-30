Imran Khan to play Bhumi Pednekar's husband in comeback film
Imran Khan, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2015 film Katti Batti, is reportedly set to make his comeback with a Netflix project. The actor will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar in a film centered on a couple facing marital issues, reported Bollywood Hungama. This marks Khan's return to the screen after nearly a decade-long hiatus from lead roles, although he made a minor appearance earlier this month in Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na in 2008, produced by his uncle Aamir Khan. The film was a huge hit among the youth and catapulted him to fame. He then starred in other successful films such as Delhi Belly (2011), but saw a decline in his career afterward. His last lead role was in Katti Batti (2015).
While Khan has been missing from the silver screen, Pednekar is making her presence known across the big and smaller screens. Her web series Daldal debuted on Prime Video on Friday. Last year, she starred in The Royals for Netflix and led the movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi.