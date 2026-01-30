No release date timeline is out yet

Imran Khan to play Bhumi Pednekar's husband in comeback film

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:23 pm Jan 30, 2026

Imran Khan, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2015 film Katti Batti, is reportedly set to make his comeback with a Netflix project. The actor will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar in a film centered on a couple facing marital issues, reported Bollywood Hungama. This marks Khan's return to the screen after nearly a decade-long hiatus from lead roles, although he made a minor appearance earlier this month in Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.