Why Diljit Dosanjh is missing from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' promotions

Promotion strategy

'We don't have the strategy of not doing promotions...'

Ali clarified that their strategy wasn't to avoid promotions or media interactions. He said, "We don't have the strategy of not doing promotions or interactions, and I don't know which is a better or a worse strategy." "We do this because we are habituated to do this. We have made a film and we want it to reach across." "If somebody is not doing promotions, they must be thinking that it is not important and will not help the film."