Why Diljit Dosanjh is missing from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' promotions
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was released on Friday. Though it stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh, only Ali and Raina have been promoting it actively. In a recent interview with India Today, Ali explained why Dosanjh has been largely absent from promotional activities and media interactions.
Absence explained
'What was more important was the casting...'
When asked about Dosanjh's absence, Ali said, "I can't represent the whole film industry on this one, but for us, Diljit is not here because he's doing shows abroad." "Sharvari is not there because she is shooting abroad. When we got a release date, we knew this is going to happen." "What was more important was the casting of the film rather than the actor's ability to promote."
Promotion strategy
'We don't have the strategy of not doing promotions...'
Ali clarified that their strategy wasn't to avoid promotions or media interactions. He said, "We don't have the strategy of not doing promotions or interactions, and I don't know which is a better or a worse strategy." "We do this because we are habituated to do this. We have made a film and we want it to reach across." "If somebody is not doing promotions, they must be thinking that it is not important and will not help the film."
Film details
More about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga marks Dosanjh's second collaboration with Ali after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, explores themes of displacement, identity, memory, and belonging. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah as the older version of Raina's character.