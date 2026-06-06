Imtiaz Ali looks back on 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' failure

Filmmaker's philosophy

His approach to working with actors

Ali further said, "I always work with actors as actors, and I don't consider that there is an image and there is an expectation that people will have." "The director is the captain of the ship. As I said, certain things go right and certain things don't go as well as expected or desired. Now there are readings and learnings from Jab Harry Met Sejal, but it's not as though it's anybody else's fault."