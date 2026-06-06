Imtiaz Ali looks back on 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' failure
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has expressed interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan again. In a recent interview with Zoom, he said that despite their film Jab Harry Met Sejal not performing well at the box office, he would be open to another project with Khan.
Director's perspective
Ali's take on 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' failure
Ali said, "I think every experience is unique, and I'd work with Shah Rukh again, and maybe that will be a very successful film, so then whatever I've done will be a success formula till it fails in some other film. Everything is very individualistic." He also clarified that he didn't feel the burden of SRK's stardom while working on Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Filmmaker's philosophy
His approach to working with actors
Ali further said, "I always work with actors as actors, and I don't consider that there is an image and there is an expectation that people will have." "The director is the captain of the ship. As I said, certain things go right and certain things don't go as well as expected or desired. Now there are readings and learnings from Jab Harry Met Sejal, but it's not as though it's anybody else's fault."
Upcoming film
All about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Ali's next romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is set to release on June 12. The film is partly set in the Partition era and stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari as two star-crossed lovers. Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah are part of the modern-day setting of this Hindi film. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil have reunited with Ali for this project.