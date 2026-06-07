Imtiaz Ali recalls getting abducted from college over poster dispute

Escape route

Ali told the leader what exactly happened

Ali explained that he hadn't torn the poster but merely moved it as it spoiled the building's look. The gang leader then asked one of his men if Ali had torn the poster. The man replied, "It's the same thing. Whether he removed it or tore it...it's the same." This misunderstanding led to an argument between the leader and his associate. "The leader slapped his own man twice for lying to him. That's how I got away," Ali said.