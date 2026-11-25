Netflix's 'O Saathi Re' trailer: Is love ever equal?
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series, O Saathi Re, a unique exploration of love, desire, and the intricacies of human relationships. The show is created and written by Imtiaz Ali and features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It will premiere on December 4.
Plot
Story of 'O Saathi Re'
The trailer of O Saathi Re gives us a glimpse into a troubled marriage between Roshni (Rao Hydari) and Karan (Tiwary). Their relationship hits a rough patch when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Rampal).
As these three characters become increasingly intertwined, their relationships raise questions about love, commitment, and personal choices.
The series explores the subtle distinction between admiration and love, and safety and attraction.
Character insights
Series asks whether love is about holding onto someone
O Saathi Re challenges the traditional love triangle narrative by examining the emotional conflicts that arise from love and attachment.
It delves into the differences between personal desires and social expectations, as well as issues of identity, power, and devotion.
The show ultimately asks whether love is about holding onto someone or letting them choose their own happiness.
Character exploration
Know more about the characters
Tiwary described his character Karan as a man whose devotion to Roshni is closely tied to his identity as her husband. He also has insecurities that complicate his journey.
Rao Hydari described Roshni as a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has played in her family and marriage.
Rampal said Pradyuman brings a different energy into Roshni's world and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with.
Production details
Everything to know about 'O Saathi Re'
O Saathi Re is a collaboration between Ali and his brother, Arif Ali, who directs the series.
Set against the backdrop of contemporary metropolitan life, it draws on timeless emotions through its characters and their relationships.
The show is produced by Window Seat Films, with Ali, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibasish Sarkar as producers.
The writing team includes Ali, Amogh Kanaskar, and Nidhi Sethia (creative producer).