The trailer of O Saathi Re gives us a glimpse into a troubled marriage between Roshni (Rao Hydari) and Karan (Tiwary). Their relationship hits a rough patch when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Rampal).

As these three characters become increasingly intertwined, their relationships raise questions about love, commitment, and personal choices.

The series explores the subtle distinction between admiration and love, and safety and attraction.