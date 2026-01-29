Imtiaz Ali's next to release in June, AR Rahman onboard

Imtiaz Ali 's next directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah , will hit the theaters on June 12, 2026. The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter), who confirmed that the film is currently in post-production. The untitled project also stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari. Ali will reunite with his frequent collaborator, AR Rahman, for this one.

Plot details Film to explore 'depth of human connection' The film is described as a "contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection." It tells the story of "a boy and a girl, but also a country," suggesting a plot that goes beyond just romance. This will be Ali's next theatrical release after his 2024 Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

Cast details Film features a mix of veteran and young actors The film's cast includes a mix of veteran and young actors. Dosanjh is known for his work in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Raina and Sharvari are part of the new generation of actors who are leading recent releases like Jigra and Munjya. Shah's presence adds an element of craft expertise to the ensemble.

Music team AR Rahman-Irshad Kamil reunite with Ali for the film The film also sees a reunion of a popular music team. AR Rahman is composing the music, while Irshad Kamil is writing the lyrics. The trio of Rahman, Kamil, and Ali has previously collaborated on films where music was an important part of storytelling. Their collaboration was highlighted in Adarsh's post as one of the creative anchors of the project.

