'Completely straight from heart...': Imtiaz Ali gushes about Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Sharvari voiced their admiration for Alia Bhatt in a recent interview with Variety India. The two were discussing their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. While Ali has directed Bhatt in Highway, Sharvari will be seen with her in Yash Raj Films 's spy thriller Alpha.

Director's perspective Ali recalled giving 'Highway' script to young Bhatt Ali fondly remembered his earliest interactions with Bhatt, saying, "She's always been the same person, completely straight from the heart." He recalled giving her the script for Highway when she was young and how he had faith in her talent despite others' doubts. "I remember giving her the script to read when she was very young and a lot of people were unsure whether she'd be able to pull it off. But I had seen something in her."

Actor's talent 'I don't think people necessarily mature...' Ali added, "She is deeply connected emotionally." "That is the basis of her technique as an artist and also her personality. I don't think people necessarily mature with age." He said, "She was always someone who could sense and understand the complexities and layers of human behavior." "She doesn't even think of them as complexities. She simply emotes them naturally. That's a gift she was born with."

Advertisement

Co-star's experience 'In the beginning, I was very star-struck...' Sharvari, who worked with Bhatt on Alpha, said, "The best way to put it is that I found a friend in her." "I was always this Alia Bhatt fangirl. I never imagined I'd be able to call her up and ask for help. In the beginning, I was very star-struck." "It was incredible watching a performer like her up close every single day."

Advertisement