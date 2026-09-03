'Obsession's Inde Navarrette to campaign for Best Actress at Oscars
What's the story
Breakout star Inde Navarrette will be campaigning for the Best Actress category at the upcoming Academy Awards for her role in Curry Barker's box office hit Obsession, reported Variety. This announcement is part of a comprehensive awards season strategy by Focus Features, which aims to secure recognition for the film across nearly every eligible category.
Director's campaign
Focus Features is also campaigning for Barker in these categories
In addition to Navarrette, Focus Features is also planning to campaign for Barker in three categories: Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.
This strategy mirrors the successful approach taken by Sean Baker with his Best Picture winner Anora.
One major decision that remains to be made is whether Obsession will be submitted for consideration in the Drama or Musical/Comedy category at the Golden Globes.
Box office success
Meanwhile, 'Obsession' has grossed over $505 million globally
The low-budget horror film Obsession has reportedly earned over $505.6 million globally against a modest production budget of just $7,50,000.
Meanwhile, Focus Features has revealed the complete list of categories for which it intends to submit Obsession this season.
The film will be submitted for Best Picture, Best Director (Barker), Best Actress (Navarrette), and Best Actor (Michael Johnston).
Other categories include Best Supporting Actor (Cooper Tomlinson), Best Supporting Actress (Megan Lawless), and Best Supporting Actor (Andy Richter).