India selects Marathi film 'Gondhal' for Best International Feature Film
India has chosen the Marathi film Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, as its official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Oscars.
Selected from 33 films, Gondhal puts a spotlight on Indian stories at one of cinema's biggest stages.
The 99th Academy Awards will be held on March 14, 2027, in Los Angeles.
Director Davakhar trained at FTII
Davakhar started out as a professor and social activist before training at FTII and moving into filmmaking.
His work often explores social and cultural themes: Gondhal itself is inspired by Maharashtra's traditional rituals.
After being influenced by international cinema at Cannes, Davakhar aimed to make films that connect globally.
Reflecting on the Oscar entry, he shared, "We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film."