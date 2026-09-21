India selects Marathi film 'Gondhal' for Best International Feature Film

Davakhar started out as a professor and social activist before training at FTII and moving into filmmaking.

His work often explores social and cultural themes: Gondhal itself is inspired by Maharashtra's traditional rituals.

After being influenced by international cinema at Cannes, Davakhar aimed to make films that connect globally.

Reflecting on the Oscar entry, he shared, "We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film."