Dr. Hassan is not just another hospital drama; it promises to be a mix of medical mysteries, humor, and character dynamics.

The show has been commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia under a license for the format from NBCUniversal Formats, a Universal Studio Group company.

Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam, and Smaran Sanu are also part of the cast.