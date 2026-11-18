Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns quirky doctor for 'Dr. Hassan'
What's the story
The highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the popular medical drama House, titled Dr. Hassan, will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11. The show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an unconventional doctor who solves baffling medical mysteries with his eccentric methods. Directed by Rohan Sippy, it also features Dia Mirza.
Show details
What to expect from the show
Dr. Hassan is not just another hospital drama; it promises to be a mix of medical mysteries, humor, and character dynamics.
The show has been commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia under a license for the format from NBCUniversal Formats, a Universal Studio Group company.
Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam, and Smaran Sanu are also part of the cast.
Actor's insight
How Siddiqui prepared for the role
Siddiqui revealed that his childhood memories of spending time around clinics and dispensaries in his hometown helped him connect with the character.
"What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world," he said.
Global success
More about 'House'
Dr. Hassan is the third international adaptation of House, after successful versions in Russia and Turkey.
The original series starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House and ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2004 to 2012.
It won several prestigious awards, including five Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, a Peabody Award, and nine People's Choice Awards.
The show is also called House, M.D. in certain markets.