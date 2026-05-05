Did Chanel send Indian model to Met Gala in jeans?

One might not know much about fashion, but they do know that the Met Gala means the most pompous, elaborate outfits aimed at stunning the fashion world. Hence, the debut look of Indian model Bhavitha Mandava , who shot to fame after opening a Chanel show in December 2025, is upsetting/angering many. She turned up to the event in a pair of jeans and a top.

Social media reaction Social media users weren't impressed with her look Although the ensemble was a recreation of the one Mandava wore when she was discovered by a modeling agent at a subway station in New York City, the outfit choice has drawn criticism. Many netizens were disappointed: "Why did they send bhavitha to the met in jeans?? this feels like a microaggression." Another post read, "I get...it's a play on her first runway look, but what are you playing at sending (her) to...Met in bloody jeans and a going-out top."

Twitter Post 'They wouldn't have done this if it was white model' making bhavitha mandava the face of chanel and then not putting any effort for her big moment. not even a dress. they wouldn't have done this if it was a white model. https://t.co/f9JIqqta3O — s (@lostinsfictionn) May 5, 2026

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Career progression More about Mandava and her modeling journey Influencer and fashion police Sofi Motiwala also felt "robbed" and "pissed" with the move. Mandava, an architect from Hyderabad, has been studying in New York. After moving there in 2024, she was discovered by a modeling agent at a subway station. This led to her walking for Bottega Veneta under designer Matthieu Blazy. When Blazy later joined Chanel, he brought Mandava with him to open the show-wearing jeans and a beige sweater similar to the outfit she wore when scouted.

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