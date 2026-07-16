'India's Got Latent 2' tops Indian streaming with 38.5 million viewers
Entertainment
India's Got Latent 2, hosted by Samay Raina, just took the crown as the most-watched show on Indian streaming platforms this year, pulling in a massive 38.5 million viewers since its June premiere.
The numbers come from Ormax Media's latest midyear report on what India's been binging.
'Dhurandhar' 2nd with 35.2 million viewers
Right behind it is Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar with 35.2 million viewers.
Made in India: A Titan Story starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh landed at number seven with 17.8 million viewers.
Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab and Chiraiya (with Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra) also cracked the top 10, showing just how much variety people are loving on OTT right now.