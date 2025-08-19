Next Article
Indira Krishnan joins Ranbir-Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana'
Indira Krishnan, known for her roles in Tere Naam and popular TV shows, is now part of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, and will arrive in two parts—one on Diwali 2026, the next on Diwali 2027.
Krishnadasi, 'Ramayana': Her journey in Indian cinema
Many remember Krishnan for playing Kumudini in the TV show Krishnadasi.
She once shared that she insisted on wearing a traditional saree to make her character feel real, and even introduced a sync-song tone to Kumudini that became very famous.
Her new role in this Ramayana only adds to her journey onscreen.