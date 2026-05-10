Irani, Sehgal reunite after nearly a decade in 'Qubool Hai'
Entertainment
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are teaming up on screen again after nearly a decade, this time for the new vertical microdrama Qubool Hai.
Known for their earlier work together in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Nach Baliye, the couple shared how their relationship (and working dynamic) has grown over 17 years.
Irani says she never left TV
Sanaya says they've become more alike and find it easier to work together now.
Mohit mentioned the format looked interesting, the story looked good, and it was their first vertical microdrama.
The unique format of Qubool Hai drew them in, with Sanaya clarifying she never left TV. She just wants to focus on good projects, no matter the platform.