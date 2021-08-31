After 'Bell Bottom,' will we see more of Lara Dutta?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 06:10 pm

'Bell Bottom' was one of Lara Dutta's career best performances and garnered great ratings

Lara Dutta won over viewers and critics alike with her get-up and performance in the recently released biggie Bell Bottom. Playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the espionage thriller, Dutta surely nailed her part. The movie also became one of her highest-rated projects on IMDb. In an industry infamous for criminally small shelf lives for women, will we see her more now?

Ranking

'Bell Bottom' is one of her career's highest-rated movies

When you sort by "Popularity" on IMDb, Bell Bottom ranks at the top among all her films. With over 10K votes, the Akshay Kumar-starrer boasts of a 6.7/10 ranking for now. Now if we consider projects where she had a leading or supporting part, OTT release Hundred (6.8), Chalo Dilli (6.8), Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 (7.1) are the only better performers in this.

Numbers

Many of her top rated movies are with Akshay Kumar

Incidentally, many of her top-rated movies are with Kumar, namely Bhagam Bhag (6.5), Andaaz (5.3), Housefull (5.5), and Dosti: Friends Forever (5.5). SRK and Irrfan Khan's Billu (6.3), Salman Khan-led No Entry (6.6), and Masti (6.2) are the rest of her notable entries. Debuting in 2002 with Andaaz, Dutta is, however, not shaken by ratings. Either way, she promises to choose her work judiciously.

Quote

For Dutta, it's not only about being seen on screen

Ahead of Bell Bottom's release, the actress had clarified, "Today as an actor, I want to take up (a) role that is challenging enough for me to take out time from the things that are already happening in my life." For her, "it is not about being seen on the screen. It is about doing something that is worth your time." Well said, indeed!

Quality-over-quantity

She might not appear frequently, but wait will be worthwhile

Thus, while the 43-year-old might continue to appear less frequently, we can rest assured that her appearances would be worth the wait. "There will be time when you will see a lot of me, there will be time when I will not do as many films as others. That is me. That is how I want to balance my life," she had aptly noted.