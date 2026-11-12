ITV to save £30m by delaying shows and trimming £25m
ITV is tightening its belt, aiming to save £30 million this year after seeing a sharp dip in advertising cash, even during the usually busy holiday season.
Most of these savings will come from delaying smaller shows until 2027, with about £25 million trimmed from content spending.
ITV sells TV streaming to Sky
Blame it on economic uncertainty, stricter junk-food ad rules, and tough competition from big digital platforms.
To stay in the game, ITV is selling its TV and streaming business to Sky for £1.6 billion (the deal wraps up by late 2027).
After that, ITV will double down on making hit dramas through its studios arm, while other broadcasters like the BBC are also cutting jobs to keep up.