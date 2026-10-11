Jaideep Ahlawat hopes 'Drishyam 3' leads to diverse roles
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat, who played a pivotal role in the blockbuster film Drishyam: The Conclusion, has expressed his desire for more diverse roles in the future. In an interview with Variety India, he said that he hopes to receive offers for "challenging roles, good screenplays, big characters." He added that he doesn't want to be typecast as a cop.
Career impact
Ahlawat hopes challenging roles come his way
Talking about the potential impact of Drishyam 3's success on his career, Ahlawat said, "I don't know how it's going to change my career, but whatever it is, I hope it's going to be a good change."
"I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again."
Co-star dynamics
On co-star Ajay Devgn's contribution to 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Ahlawat also spoke about his co-star Ajay Devgn's unique contribution to the film.
The Variety India interviewer said, "In many sequences, Ajay Devgn voluntarily takes a backseat while you take center stage. Isn't that unusual for a star?"
Ahlawat agreed, "Yes, he understood the requirements of the duel between us, the need of the script, that Vijay Salgaonkar has to feel seriously threatened by my character Rajveer Singh Tomar, before he takes drastic remedial action to save the family."
Career trajectory
Ahlawat on his initial struggles with 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' shoot
Ahlawat revealed that he initially struggled with scheduling when offered the role in Drishyam: The Conclusion. However, he and the producers managed to find a way.
"Role-wise, it was so powerfully written. It didn't take much time to say yes to that, creatively."
The movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Prakash Raj.