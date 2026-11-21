Directed by Jaidev Chakravorty, Karmo Ka Phal tells thought-provoking stories (like the episode titled "Lottery") that explore what happens when choices catch up with us.

Producer Dinesh Asopa says the goal is to entertain while nudging viewers to reflect: "Karma karna zaroori hai, kyunki har karm ka apna phal hota hai."

The series hopes to blend spirituality and real-life lessons in a way that feels fresh and relatable.