Jalota films 'Karmo Ka Phal' at Har Ki Pauri, excited
Legendary singer Anup Jalota just filmed for Karmo Ka Phal at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
The series dives into how our actions shape our lives, with Jalota sharing that he's excited to be part of a show highlighting why karma matters.
Chakravorty directs 'Karmo Ka Phal' stories
Directed by Jaidev Chakravorty, Karmo Ka Phal tells thought-provoking stories (like the episode titled "Lottery") that explore what happens when choices catch up with us.
Producer Dinesh Asopa says the goal is to entertain while nudging viewers to reflect: "Karma karna zaroori hai, kyunki har karm ka apna phal hota hai."
The series hopes to blend spirituality and real-life lessons in a way that feels fresh and relatable.