Jammu and Kashmir gears up for 1st IFFJK, 135 films
Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for its very first International Film Festival (IFFJK) from September 7-10, 2026.
With 135 films from 41 countries on the lineup, the event aims to put Jammu and Kashmir on the global cultural map.
Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo wants everyone working together to make it a success.
Prize pool ₹96L, masterclasses by Chopra
India tops the list with 64 films, while France and Iran also have strong showings.
Winners across categories like best film and best director will split ₹96 lakh in prize money, including a special award for local talent.
The festival will also feature master classes by filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and a jury packed with industry icons such as Santosh Sivan and sound designer Resul Pookutty, adding some serious credibility to this debut event.