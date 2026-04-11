'Jana Nayagan' leaked online before release after makers' certification cuts
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its official release, causing a stir in the Tamil film world.
The movie, directed by H Vinoth and also starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, had already faced delays over certification issues but the makers withdrew their case and resubmitted the film after making the required cuts.
'Jana Nayagan' leak risks 300-400cr losses
The leak could mean a loss of ₹300-400 crore in box office and streaming revenue, according to distributor Tirupur Subramaniam.
Rajinikanth condemned the leak and expressed distress, while Kamal Haasan pointed to certification delays as a possible contributing factor, and Suriya urged fans not to support piracy.
KVN Productions is taking legal action against those sharing the pirated version.
This is an especially tough blow since Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's last film before he jumps into politics.