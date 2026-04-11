'Jana Nayagan' leaked online before release after makers' certification cuts

'Jana Nayagan' leak risks 300-400cr losses

The leak could mean a loss of ₹300-400 crore in box office and streaming revenue, according to distributor Tirupur Subramaniam.

Rajinikanth condemned the leak and expressed distress, while Kamal Haasan pointed to certification delays as a possible contributing factor, and Suriya urged fans not to support piracy.

KVN Productions is taking legal action against those sharing the pirated version.

This is an especially tough blow since Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's last film before he jumps into politics.