'Jana Nayagan' sells 10L tickets in advance; eyes massive opening
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit theaters on Friday. The film raked in a Day 1 advance gross of ₹22.26cr without block seats and ₹28.25cr with block seats, with 10 lakh tickets sold so far, as per Sacnilk. It has already surpassed the pre-advance sales of Vijay's earlier movies, Varisu (₹11.49cr) and Master (₹17cr)!
Box office battle
Competing with 'Leo's record
Despite its impressive pre-sales, Jana Nayagan is up against stiff competition from Vijay's previous film, Leo. The latter achieved an all-India advance booking of ₹46.36cr for Day 1.
However, the new film is facing challenges in the Telugu and Hindi markets where it isn't performing as well as Leo did. Of the ₹22cr total advance, ₹21.7cr has come from Tamil shows.
Nevertheless, Vijay's star power is expected to drive significant numbers on opening day despite any pre-release controversies.
Release details
Show count and other details
Jana Nayagan is releasing in approximately 9,188 shows, which is on par with Varisu but significantly lower than Leo's massive 14,060 show count.
The film is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. It has been produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jana Nayagan.