'Jana Nayagan' sells 10L tickets in advance; eyes massive opening

Despite its impressive pre-sales, Jana Nayagan is up against stiff competition from Vijay's previous film, Leo. The latter achieved an all-India advance booking of ₹46.36cr for Day 1.

However, the new film is facing challenges in the Telugu and Hindi markets where it isn't performing as well as Leo did. Of the ₹22cr total advance, ₹21.7cr has come from Tamil shows.

Nevertheless, Vijay's star power is expected to drive significant numbers on opening day despite any pre-release controversies.