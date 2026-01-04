'Jana Nayagan' trailer sparks buzz after Google Gemini logo slip
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer got everyone talking—but not for the reasons you'd expect.
At about 0:23, viewers spotted the Google Gemini AI logo hanging out in the corner of this big-budget film's trailer, and social media quickly lit up with reactions.
Fans call out editing goof and spark AI debates
People on X and Instagram wasted no time poking fun at the editing miss, with jokes and memes about the editor's oversight and comments like "Google Gemini se edit kar ke photo usko hataya bhi nahi..." popping up alongside memes and worries about AI creeping into creative jobs.
The moment even kicked off fresh conversations about how much tech should be involved in movie-making.
Makers fix mistake, movie still on track
The team behind Jana Nayagan moved fast—updated trailers no longer show the logo.
Directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay as a cop (with Pooja Hegde, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani), the film is all set for its January 9 release in 2026.