'Jana Nayagan' trailer: Vijay is a fearless cop in action-packed film Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer just dropped, showing him as a gutsy cop who isn't afraid to take on goons, backed by the people.

Bobby Deol steps in as the ruthless villain, while Mamitha Baiju plays a key role.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is set for release on January 9, 2026.