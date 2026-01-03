'Jana Nayagan' trailer: Vijay is a fearless cop in action-packed film
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer just dropped, showing him as a gutsy cop who isn't afraid to take on goons, backed by the people.
Bobby Deol steps in as the ruthless villain, while Mamitha Baiju plays a key role.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film is set for release on January 9, 2026.
What to expect: plot and cast
Vijay's character calls himself "criminals ka king" and goes all out for revenge after Baiju's character is attacked.
The story centers on his battle with Deol's villain, promising an intense showdown—not a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari as rumored.
The cast also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain.
Release details & fun facts
Jana Nayagan drops in Tamil, Telugu (as JanNayakudu), and Hindi (title not officially announced) right before Pongal.
With a reportedly 3-hour-6-minute runtime, it's Vijay's second-longest movie ever—and he reportedly earns ₹275 crore for this role, making him India's highest-paid actor yet.