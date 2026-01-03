'Malcolm in the Middle' is back with a new miniseries!
Malcolm in the Middle is making a comeback as a four-part miniseries called Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ from April 10, 2026.
The story picks up with Malcolm enjoying life with his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan—until he's pulled back into family chaos for his parents' 40th anniversary.
As Malcolm puts it, "My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family."
Why does this matter?
The revival brings back original cast members like Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, alongside some new faces.
Whether you grew up watching reruns or are just meeting Malcolm's wild family for the first time, all episodes of the classic series will be available to stream before the new chapters drop—making it easy to catch up or dive right in.