'Malcolm in the Middle' is back with a new miniseries! Jan 03, 2026

Malcolm in the Middle is making a comeback as a four-part miniseries called Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ from April 10, 2026.

The story picks up with Malcolm enjoying life with his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan—until he's pulled back into family chaos for his parents' 40th anniversary.

As Malcolm puts it, "My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family."