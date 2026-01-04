Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya kick off 'Lag Jaa Gale' shoot with Tiger Shroff
Entertainment
Filming has started for "Lag Jaa Gale," a new action-romance drama from Dharma Productions, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.
Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya lead the cast, with Tiger Shroff playing a key role in the action-heavy narrative.
Fans got a sneak peek thanks to a viral video from Marine Drive, showing Janhvi and Lakshya sharing smiles and thumbs-up as cameras rolled.
What's the story—and when can you watch?
Expect intense showdowns between Lakshya and Tiger, with Janhvi playing a key role in the drama.
This marks Lakshya's fourth film with Dharma Productions, but it's his first time sharing the screen with both Janhvi and Tiger.
The movie is set for a theatrical release in the second half of 2026, with filming running through March this year.