Janhvi Kapoor to collaborate with 'Pagglait' director Umesh Bist?

Bist is known for his gripping storytelling, with notable works including The Trial Season 2, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Kaun? Who Did It?

Meanwhile, Kapoor has starred in several women-led films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and Ulajh.

She was last seen in Ram Charan-led Peddi, which is now streaming on Netflix.