Janhvi Kapoor to collaborate with 'Pagglait' director Umesh Bist?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to collaborate with Umesh Bist, the director of Pagglait, for an upcoming project. The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Vineet Jain under their respective banners, Balaji Motion Pictures and Junglee Pictures. The untitled venture is expected to go on the floors around October-November this year, per Variety India.
Director's portfolio
Kapoor and Bist's notable works
Bist is known for his gripping storytelling, with notable works including The Trial Season 2, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Kaun? Who Did It?
Meanwhile, Kapoor has starred in several women-led films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and Ulajh.
She was last seen in Ram Charan-led Peddi, which is now streaming on Netflix.
Sequel direction
Bist will also direct 'Pagglait 2'
In addition to his upcoming project with Kapoor, Bist is also set to direct the sequel to Pagglait.
The film will continue the story from the first part, with Sanya Malhotra reportedly reprising her lead role.
Like its predecessor, the film is expected to maintain its unique blend of humor and emotional depth.
Ongoing work
Meanwhile, know more about 'Lag Jaa Gale'
Currently, Kapoor is busy shooting for the romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.
The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta, known for Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Selfiee.
Lag Jaa Gale is scheduled to release on May 14, 2027.