Janhvi and Sreeleela's upcoming starrer looking for a male lead
What's the story
Producers Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga are on the lookout for a male lead for their upcoming untitled romantic-thriller, reported Variety India. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela and is based on two girls who are obsessed with the same man. Directed by Umesh Bist, it will reportedly go on the floors in October-November this year.
Director's portfolio
Bist's upcoming project
Bist, who has previously directed Pagglait, The Trial Season 2, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Kaun? Who Did It?, is also working on the sequel to Pagglait.
The sequel will continue the story from a different angle with Sanya Malhotra reprising her lead role.
The original also starred Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chaddha.
Actors' commitments
Kapoor and Sreeleela's other projects
Kapoor is currently busy with the romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale, where she stars opposite Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.
The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated for a May 14, 2027 release.
Meanwhile, Sreeleela is working on Anurag Basu's romantic musical drama with Kartik Aaryan.
The film is produced by T-Series, and its music is composed by Pritam.