Salim Khan on ventilator: Javed Akhtar visits longtime collaborator

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan (90) was admitted to Mumbai 's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Later, it was reported that he suffered a hemorrhage. According to the Indian Express, Khan underwent surgery and is currently on a ventilator. On Wednesday morning, Khan's longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar visited him at the hospital. Actor Sanjay Dutt also paid a visit to check on his health.

Legacy Akhtar and Khan's iconic partnership Akhtar and Khan were among the first Indian screenwriters to achieve cult status in Hindi cinema. They revolutionized the industry in the 1970s with classics like Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don. Their partnership between 1971-1987 resulted in 24 films, 20 of which were commercially and critically successful. However, they parted ways after 12 years due to creative fatigue.

Hospital visits Family members spotted visiting the hospital Dutt, who often calls Khan's son Salman his brother, was seen entering the hospital but didn't speak to the media. Apart from Akhtar and Dutt, several members of the Khan family were spotted at the hospital. His wife Helen, sons Salman and Arbaaz, and daughters Alvira and Arpita were photographed visiting Khan. Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail's son Nirvaan also visited their grandfather. On Tuesday, Khan's son-in-law Atul Agnihotri rushed to the hospital along with Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita).

