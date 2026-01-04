Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after many years together
TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after many years together.
In a heartfelt joint statement, they shared that while they're choosing different paths, they'll keep supporting each other and focus on co-parenting their kids.
"We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been," they wrote.
Divorce finalized; family comes 1st
Their separation was announced this year, with all custody details sorted.
Mahhi has moved into her own place and is back at work, while Jay recently took Tara and Khushi on a trip to Japan.
They have expressed commitment to co-parenting all their children, including Rajveer, whom they began caring for several years ago.
From secret romance to now
Jay and Mahhi's story began at a friend's party, turning from friendship to romance at a nightclub.
After a secret wedding (spotted thanks to Mahhi's mangalsutra!) , they later had a church ceremony in Las Vegas.