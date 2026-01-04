Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after many years together Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after many years together.

In a heartfelt joint statement, they shared that while they're choosing different paths, they'll keep supporting each other and focus on co-parenting their kids.

"We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been," they wrote.