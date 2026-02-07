Jay-Z's mention in 'Epstein files' leads to Beyonce losing followers
Entertainment
Beyonce just lost over 10 million Instagram followers, and it's mostly because her husband Jay-Z's name popped up in the "Epstein Files"—controversial files.
The mention has been linked to Beyonce losing followers.
Despite the dip, Beyonce is still winning big
Even with this social media dip, Beyonce is still winning big. She just became the fifth musician ever to hit a $1 billion net worth, thanks to massive tours like Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, plus her business moves with Parkwood Entertainment.
So while her follower count took a hit, her career and bank account are doing just fine.