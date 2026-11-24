Jeetendra says son Tusshar is a 'better actor' than him
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra has credited luck for his successful career, saying he considers his son Tusshar Kapoor a "far better and far more dedicated actor than I ever was." In a recent interview with Variety India, Jeetendra spoke about Kapoor's comparatively lesser success in the industry. "It is all destiny. Tusshar is a far better and far more dedicated actor than I ever was, and I am not saying this just because he is my son," he said.
Career beginnings
'Think of what would have happened...': Jeetendra
Jeetendra, who started his acting career with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Patharon Ne (1964), rose to stardom with Farz (1967).
His iconic dance moves in the 70s earned him the title of 'Jumping Jack of Bollywood.'
He expressed gratitude toward his luck, saying, "Think of what would have happened to me if the great V. Shantaram ji had not spotted me and made me a hero."
Family success
'Tusshar is a very sensible and very focused boy'
Jeetendra further said, "Tusshar is a very sensible and very focused boy. He never needed my advice."
However, he admitted to worrying about his daughter, producer Ektaa Kapoor, when she was younger.
"I never thought she would be where she is today. Do you know she does charitable work and runs an old-age home without ever talking about it? I am very proud of both my children," he added.
Jeetendra has now involved his son in his construction business.
Career path
A look at Kapoor's career
Kapoor, who debuted with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), has largely been known for supporting roles, ensemble films, and comedy.
His most notable role is in the Golmaal franchise as the mute character Lucky.
He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade.
The film is currently being shot and is set to hit theaters on January 8, 2027.