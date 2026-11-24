Jeetendra further said, "Tusshar is a very sensible and very focused boy. He never needed my advice."

However, he admitted to worrying about his daughter, producer Ektaa Kapoor, when she was younger.

"I never thought she would be where she is today. Do you know she does charitable work and runs an old-age home without ever talking about it? I am very proud of both my children," he added.

Jeetendra has now involved his son in his construction business.