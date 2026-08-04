Jelly Roll to pause touring for up to 2 years
Entertainment
Jelly Roll, the country music star, is stepping away from touring for up to two years to focus on healing after splitting from Bunnie Xo.
Their nearly 10-year marriage ended in July 2026 with a confidential settlement.
At his show in Salt Lake City, he shared with fans, "I'm fixing to take some time off and heal."
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo agree IVF
Jelly Roll's last performance was July 30 in Colorado Springs. He hasn't shared details about his plans during this break but hinted it'll be a period of personal reflection.
Despite their separation, both have agreed to have children via IVF and have started seeing other people: Bunnie was spotted with Dylan Wolf, while Jelly began dating again in June.
Plus, Jelly's daughter Bailee Ann teased there might be more to the story soon.